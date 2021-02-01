Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 50.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,635,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,420,000 after buying an additional 550,580 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 535.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after buying an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 172.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,412,000 after buying an additional 797,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 225,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Hershey by 26.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,119,000 after purchasing an additional 128,092 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.92 and a 200 day moving average of $146.59. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.93.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,256 in the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.