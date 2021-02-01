McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in McKesson were worth $52,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in McKesson by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in McKesson by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock worth $3,911,656. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $174.47 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.29.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.