PGGM Investments Sells 72,382 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,382 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cigna were worth $49,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cigna by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after buying an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,353,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $217.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,143 shares of company stock worth $45,055,720. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

