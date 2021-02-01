BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BTC Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU opened at $78.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

