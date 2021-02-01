James Investment Research Inc. Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,779.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,744.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,343.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

