PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Increased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 76.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.66. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

Separately, TheStreet raised PotlatchDeltic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

