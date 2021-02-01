BTC Capital Management Inc. Invests $692,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

