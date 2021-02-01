BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 133.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,448,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,859,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,990 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 161.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,434,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 885,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,555,000 after purchasing an additional 536,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,234,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,887,000 after buying an additional 334,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $92.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

