GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVU opened at $34.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

