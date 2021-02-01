GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,280,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $527,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.