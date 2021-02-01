Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,443,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,608,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSR opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

