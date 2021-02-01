FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Raymond James lowered FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 107.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 328.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

