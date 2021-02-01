Ubiq Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.95 million and approximately $25,274.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,220.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,338.11 or 0.03910267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00395535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.01261315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.98 or 0.00534694 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.32 or 0.00415899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.64 or 0.00256118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022096 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

