Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (KNT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE: KNT):

1/26/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.75.

1/25/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

1/14/2021 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$10.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) was given a new C$12.25 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

