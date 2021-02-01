Validity 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.54 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 117.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00004090 BTC on popular exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Validity has traded 105.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00142985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity’s total supply is 4,225,785 coins and its circulating supply is 4,207,020 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

Validity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

