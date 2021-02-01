Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLVS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,665 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Clovis Oncology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clovis Oncology by 308.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 254,597 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $697.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.34 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.