Swerve Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Swerve has a market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00142985 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262851 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00065541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00037932 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 11,765,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,358,179 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

Swerve can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

