Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Suretly has a total market cap of $39,532.41 and $1,217.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Suretly has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

