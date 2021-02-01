Storj Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.93 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $106.25 million and $32.93 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.98 or 0.00856149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00051680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,477.51 or 0.04317615 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00032526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00019621 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,226,680 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official website is storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

