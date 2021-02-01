CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Ameresco by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

AMRC stock opened at $56.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $937,408.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,972,296 shares in the company, valued at $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 949,708 shares of company stock worth $49,313,553. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

