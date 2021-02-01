CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 53 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.