CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 396 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,445,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 810.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 3,648,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,785,000 after buying an additional 3,248,260 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 130.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,723,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,047,000 after buying an additional 2,675,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,424,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

