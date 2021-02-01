Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $560,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 168.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $146.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,087.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,828,059 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

