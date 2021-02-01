Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $46.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.