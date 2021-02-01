Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Telemus Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $93.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

