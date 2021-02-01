74 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 74 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $2,181,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 65,000.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $765.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $841.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.92. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 262.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $628.42.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,305,660.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,261 shares of company stock worth $34,867,340 over the last three months. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

