Postal Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2175 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $149.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,111 shares in the company, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

