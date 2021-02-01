GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,217 Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $153,000.

Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. Oâ€™Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $32.61.

