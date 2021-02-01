Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Equitrans Midstream has a payout ratio of 47.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.0%.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

