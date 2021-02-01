Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares $0.00 Monthly Dividend

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has decreased its dividend payment by 64.8% over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Banco Bradesco has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.