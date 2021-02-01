Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 3rd

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of FELE opened at $69.42 on Monday. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $41.25 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

FELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

