ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

