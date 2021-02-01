Bray Capital Advisors Takes $35,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 13,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

