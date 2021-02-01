Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avaya by 22.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,793,000 after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avaya by 6.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,646,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after buying an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Avaya by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,911,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,061,000 after buying an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Avaya during the first quarter worth about $20,120,000.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Avaya in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $24.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

