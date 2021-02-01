Golden State Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 156,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 86,875 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 41,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 11,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $54.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.77 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

