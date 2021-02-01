Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.03% of Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of ESGS opened at $29.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Columbia Sustainable U.S. Equity Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

