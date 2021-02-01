Independent Investors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independent Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $9,248,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $128.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $392.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $142.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.17 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

