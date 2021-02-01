Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Exelon by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.56 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

