Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Down 35.7% in January

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 251,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 509,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.05% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of BLCM opened at $4.65 on Monday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $23.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.29) by $0.71. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

