Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 132,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

