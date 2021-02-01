Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in January

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 606,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 712,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

BIOC opened at $5.87 on Monday. Biocept has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.54.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Biocept had a negative net margin of 237.01% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

BIOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

