Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Short Interest Update

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the December 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ATHE opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55. Alterity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Get Alterity Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alterity Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.07% of Alterity Therapeutics worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited researches and develops therapeutic drugs for the treatment of Parkinsonian's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases in Australia. The company's lead drug candidates is ATH434 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alterity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.