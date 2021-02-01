Scott Investment Partners LLP Buys Shares of 15,200 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Scott Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.84 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

