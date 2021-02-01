Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $189.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

