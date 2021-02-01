iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 299.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $73.60 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.