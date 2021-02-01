Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%.

TTM opened at $17.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

