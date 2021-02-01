550 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 115.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 126.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $72.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $491,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

