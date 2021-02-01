L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.60-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.5-18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.24 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.60-13.00 EPS.

Shares of LHX opened at $171.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.80. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.06.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

