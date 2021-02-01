Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

