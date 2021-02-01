UBS Group Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) to Sell

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.94.

Shares of WSM opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.36, for a total transaction of $1,730,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,792,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

